Point Biopharma plummets on announcing common stock offering
Sep. 13, 2022 5:01 PM ETPOINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) has announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.
- In addition, underwriters were granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of its common stock being sold in the offering at the public offering price.
- All of the shares of common stock in this offering will be sold by POINT.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund clinical and preclinical research and development programs, pre-commercialization activities, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- PNT shares -10.03% after hours to $9.15.
