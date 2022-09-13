Point Biopharma plummets on announcing common stock offering

Sep. 13, 2022 5:01 PM ETPOINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) has announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.
  • In addition, underwriters were granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of its common stock being sold in the offering at the public offering price.
  • All of the shares of common stock in this offering will be sold by POINT.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund clinical and preclinical research and development programs, pre-commercialization activities, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • PNT shares -10.03% after hours to $9.15.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.