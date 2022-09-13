Granite gets ~$20M contract award to reconstruct a taxiway at the Tucson airport
Sep. 13, 2022 5:04 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Granite (NYSE:GVA) on Tuesday said it had been awarded an about $20M contract to reconstruct a taxiway at the Tucson International Airport.
- The contract was awarded by the Tucson Airport Authority, GVA said in a statement.
- The construction is anticipated to start in Oct. this year and is expected to be completed in Sept. 2023.
- The $20M contract is part of the Tucson Airport Authority's estimated $400M, multi-year Airfield Safety Enhancement Program, GVA said.
- GVA stock earlier closed -5.6% at $28.60.
