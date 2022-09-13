Granite gets ~$20M contract award to reconstruct a taxiway at the Tucson airport

Sep. 13, 2022

  • Granite (NYSE:GVA) on Tuesday said it had been awarded an about $20M contract to reconstruct a taxiway at the Tucson International Airport.
  • The contract was awarded by the Tucson Airport Authority, GVA said in a statement.
  • The construction is anticipated to start in Oct. this year and is expected to be completed in Sept. 2023.
  • The $20M contract is part of the Tucson Airport Authority's estimated $400M, multi-year Airfield Safety Enhancement Program, GVA said.
