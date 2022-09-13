Stronghold Digital Mining announces additional cost savings, $9M private placement

Sep. 13, 2022 5:14 PM ETStronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) said Tuesday it identified a additional annualized cost savings and announced a $9M private placement.
  • SDIG identified ~$8M-$11M of potential annualized cost savings, including cost savings resulting from internalization of support services and completion of certain non-recurring power plant upgrades.
  • ~$2.5M of cost cuts are complete, with ~$6M in additional planned reductions and additional $2.5M under review by SDIG.
  • Under the private placement, an institutional investor and CEO Greg Beard will buy 5M and 602.6K class A shares at $1.60 and $1.66 apiece, respectively, as well as warrants to buy 5.6M class A shares.
  • The warrants will have an initial exercise price of $1.75/share and will expire five years from the date of issue.
  • The non-brokered private placement is expected to close on or about Sept. 15.
  • Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisition of bitcoin miners.
  • SDIG stock, which ended ~13% lower on Tuesday, gained 4.8% in aftermarket trade.

