Integrated BioPharma GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $13.27M
Sep. 13, 2022 5:29 PM ETIntegrated BioPharma, Inc. (INBP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Integrated BioPharma press release (OTCQX:INBP): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.05.
- Revenue of $13.27M (-22.2% Y/Y).
- "While our revenue decreased by approximately 11.6% in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 from the prior fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 our revenue from our two largest customers in our Contract Manufacturing Segment remained consistent; representing approximately 90% and 92% of total revenue in the fiscal years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively," stated the Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company, Riva Sheppard and Christina Kay.
