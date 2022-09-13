Avanti Helium announces private placement of up to C$2M
Sep. 13, 2022 5:33 PM ETAvanti Helium Corp. (ARGYF), AVN:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Avanti Helium (OTCPK:ARGYF) has announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to ~2.22M units at a price of $0.90/Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2M.
- Each Unit under the Offering will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $1.20/share for a period of one year from the date of issue.
- Proceeds from the Offering will be used for drill programs on the Company's helium properties and for general working capital.
Comments