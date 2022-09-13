Small Pharma enters into automatic share purchase plan
Sep. 13, 2022 5:34 PM ETSmall Pharma Inc. (DMTTF), DMT:CABy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Small Pharma (OTCQB:DMTTF) on Tuesday said it had entered into a share purchase plan with Eight Capital as broker under its previously announced normal course issuer bid.
- The automatic share purchase plan was expected to be implemented effective as of Sept. 13, DMTTF said in a statement.
- Under the share purchase plan, Eight Capital may buy shares under the normal course issuer bid at times when the company would ordinarily not be permitted to do so due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.
- The company said that the normal course issuer bid had started as of Aug. 19.
