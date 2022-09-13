Stellantis, General Motors unit execute stock buyback deal

Sep. 13, 2022 6:08 PM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)GM, PEUGF, PUGOYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and General Motors (GM) unit General Motors Holdings executed a share repurchase deal related to 69.1M STLA shares the unit is entitled to receive upon exercise of warrants issued by Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) in 2017.
  • The shares represent ~2.2% of STLA's share capital.
  • The warrants were issued to the GM unit as part of the purchase of the Opel Vauxhall automotive business.
  • Upon exercise of the warrants, STLA will also deliver to GM's unit ~1.2M shares of Faurecia and ~€130M in cash for rights to dividends paid by PEUGF and STLA.
  • The issue and the repurchase of STLA shares will occur on Sept. 15.
  • Purchase price paid by STLA for the shares will amount to €923.2M.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.