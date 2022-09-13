Stellantis, General Motors unit execute stock buyback deal
Sep. 13, 2022 6:08 PM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)GM, PEUGF, PUGOYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and General Motors (GM) unit General Motors Holdings executed a share repurchase deal related to 69.1M STLA shares the unit is entitled to receive upon exercise of warrants issued by Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) in 2017.
- The shares represent ~2.2% of STLA's share capital.
- The warrants were issued to the GM unit as part of the purchase of the Opel Vauxhall automotive business.
- Upon exercise of the warrants, STLA will also deliver to GM's unit ~1.2M shares of Faurecia and ~€130M in cash for rights to dividends paid by PEUGF and STLA.
- The issue and the repurchase of STLA shares will occur on Sept. 15.
- Purchase price paid by STLA for the shares will amount to €923.2M.
Comments (1)