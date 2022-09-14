Baxter is said to evaluate sale of two of its kidney businesses

Sep. 13, 2022 8:25 PM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

BioNTech To Expand Vaccine Production At Baxter International Facility

Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images News

  • Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is said to be considering the sale of two its kidney businesses.
  • Baxter (BAX) is evaluating potential sales of its renal-care services and hemodialysis units, according to a Bloomberg report. The segments are expected to be valued at well under $1 billion and may see interest from private equity shops.
  • The potential sales comes Baxter works to digest its $10.5 billion purchase of Hill-Rom Holdings.
  • Baxter (BAX) is scheduled to release its Q3 results on Oct. 27.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.