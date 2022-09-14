Baxter is said to evaluate sale of two of its kidney businesses
Sep. 13, 2022 8:25 PM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is said to be considering the sale of two its kidney businesses.
- Baxter (BAX) is evaluating potential sales of its renal-care services and hemodialysis units, according to a Bloomberg report. The segments are expected to be valued at well under $1 billion and may see interest from private equity shops.
- The potential sales comes Baxter works to digest its $10.5 billion purchase of Hill-Rom Holdings.
- Baxter (BAX) is scheduled to release its Q3 results on Oct. 27.
