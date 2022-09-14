Bowman Consulting secures $10M contract by the Boulder County Public Works

Sep. 14, 2022 12:38 AM ETBowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) notifies that the Boulder County Public Works – Building Services division has awarded the company a $10M, five-year continuing service contract for building systems and envelope commissioning, electrical engineering, electrical design, lighting design and mechanical & plumbing engineering.
  • Bowman has had on-call contractual appointments with Boulder County since 2015.
  • The contract will be supported from Bowman’s Longmont, Denver and Lakewood, Colorado offices.
  • The project builds on Bowman’s successful on-call engineering appointments with cities and towns within Boulder County including the City of Boulder, City of Longmont, Town of Erie, and throughout the state of Colorado.

