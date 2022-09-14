Cross Country Healthcare to acquire assets of Mint Medical Physician Staffing, LP and Lotus Medical Staffing LLC

Sep. 14, 2022 12:48 AM ETCross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) to acquire all of the assets and assume certain liabilities of Mint Medical Physician Staffing, LP and Lotus Medical Staffing LLC.
  • Mint is a locum tenens staffing agency dedicated to placing the most qualified physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants in temporary positions.
  • Lotus is a locum tenens and permanent placement agency specializing in the placement of anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists.
  • Both sellers staff throughout the United States.
  • The deal is expected to close in the last quarter of 2022.

