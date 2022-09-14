Japan -2.65%. Japan data - July core machinery orders +5.3% (smashing expectations, which were -0.8%).

China -1.03%.

Hong Kong -2.36%.

Australia -2.44% Australian dollar outlook - revisiting July lows then recovering in Q4.

India -0.76%.

Overnight in the U.S., major US stock indices moved sharply lower today after the higher than expected CPI threw a bucket of ice cold water on the market. Dow industrial average fell nearly 1300 points falling by -1278.37 points or -3.94% at 31104.95. The S&P 500 fell 0177.74 points or -4.32% at 3932.68 and the NASDAQ index fell -632..83 points or -5.16% at 11633.58.

New Zealand data - Q2 current account deficit larger than expected.

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted the dollar and expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue on aggressive policy tightening path.

Spot gold prices fell 0.2% to $1,698.14 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,710.

Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $19.29 per ounce. Platinum edged 0.3% higher to $880.67 and palladium fell 1% to $2,083.18.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.09%; S&P 500 +0.09%; Nasdaq +0.08%.