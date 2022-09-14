Asia-Pacific dropped sharply following Wall Street plunge on higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price index report

Sep. 14, 2022 1:50 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -2.65%. Japan data - July core machinery orders +5.3% (smashing expectations, which were -0.8%).

China -1.03%.

Hong Kong -2.36%.

Australia -2.44% Australian dollar outlook - revisiting July lows then recovering in Q4.

India -0.76%.

Overnight in the U.S., major US stock indices moved sharply lower today after the higher than expected CPI threw a bucket of ice cold water on the market. Dow industrial average fell nearly 1300 points falling by -1278.37 points or -3.94% at 31104.95. The S&P 500 fell 0177.74 points or -4.32% at 3932.68 and the NASDAQ index fell -632..83 points or -5.16% at 11633.58.

New Zealand data - Q2 current account deficit larger than expected.

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted the dollar and expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue on aggressive policy tightening path.

Spot gold prices fell 0.2% to $1,698.14 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,710.

Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $19.29 per ounce. Platinum edged 0.3% higher to $880.67 and palladium fell 1% to $2,083.18.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.09%; S&P 500 +0.09%; Nasdaq +0.08%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.