Rio Tinto, Baowu form JV to develop Western Range
Sep. 14, 2022 2:12 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) on Tuesday said it intends to form a joint venture with China Baowu Steel Group to develop the $2B Western Range iron-ore project in Australia's Pilbara region to develop the project to help sustain production of the company's core Pilbara Blend iron-ore product from its existing Paraburdoo mining hub.
- Rio Tinto said it will own 54%, and Baowu 46%, of the joint venture that will develop the 25-million-metric-ton a year project.
- Rio Tinto's share of the cost would be $1.3B, which is already included in its capital expenditure guidance for the next two years, the company said.
- The planned Western Range sales agreement would include up to 126.5 million metric tons of iron ore--Baowu's 46% share in the anticipated 275 million tons to be produced from Western Range.
- Construction of the Western Range project is slated to start early next year, and the site should be producing iron ore in 2025.
Comments