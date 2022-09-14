Know Labs announces uplist to NYSE American exchange

Sep. 14, 2022 2:19 AM ETKnow Labs, Inc. (KNWN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Know Labs (OTCQB:KNWNannounces that its common stock has been approved for listing on the NYSE American stock exchange, in conjunction with an underwritten public offering of the company's common stock.
  • Trading will commence on NYSE American, the ticker symbol for Know Labs' common stock will change from "KNWN" to "KNW" and the company's common stock will cease trading on the over-the-counter market.
  • The stock is expected to commence trading on NYSE American at the opening of trading on September 16, 2022.
  • Last month, Know Labs proposes $6M stock offering, seeks to uplist on NYSE.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.