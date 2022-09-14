Know Labs announces uplist to NYSE American exchange
Sep. 14, 2022 2:19 AM ETKnow Labs, Inc. (KNWN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Know Labs (OTCQB:KNWN) announces that its common stock has been approved for listing on the NYSE American stock exchange, in conjunction with an underwritten public offering of the company's common stock.
- Trading will commence on NYSE American, the ticker symbol for Know Labs' common stock will change from "KNWN" to "KNW" and the company's common stock will cease trading on the over-the-counter market.
- The stock is expected to commence trading on NYSE American at the opening of trading on September 16, 2022.
- Last month, Know Labs proposes $6M stock offering, seeks to uplist on NYSE.
Comments