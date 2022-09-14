POINT Biopharma Global stock slides on pricing ~$125M stock offering

Sep. 14, 2022 3:02 AM ETPOINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) shares dropped 9.6% after-hours on Tuesday after pricing its public offering of 13.9M shares of common stock at a public offering price of $9.00/share for expected gross proceeds to be ~$125M.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,085,000 shares of its common stock.
  • All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by POINT.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about September 16, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from the proposed offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments will be used to fund clinical and preclinical research and development programs, pre-commercialization activities, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Earlier, Point Biopharma plummets on announcing common stock offering.

