UK inflation dips slightly in August to 9.9% as petrol priced dip, but remains close to 40-year high
Sep. 14, 2022 3:54 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Annual inflation rate in the UK unexpectedly edged lower to 9.9% in August of 2022 from 10.1% in July, which was the highest reading since 1982, and below market forecasts of 10.2%.
- Sharp fall in fuel prices pushes down CPI rate.
- Core inflation – which strips out fuel, food, alcohol and tobacco and is closely monitored by the MPC – rose from 6.2% to 6.3% last month.
- It is the first time in 11 months the inflation eases, with motor fuels prices (32.1% vs 43.7% in July) making the largest downward contribution. Average petrol and diesel prices stood at 175.2 and 186.6 pence per litre, respectively, in August, compared with 134.6 and 137.0 pence per litre a year earlier.
- On the other hand, cost rose faster for food (13.1% vs 12.7%), namely milk, cheese and eggs; clothing and footwear (7.6% vs 6.6%); and miscellaneous goods and services (4.6% vs 4%).
- Prices for housing and utilities went up 20%, the same as in July, with actual rents rising 4% (vs 3.8%) and electricity (54%, the same as in July) and gas (95.7%, the same as in July) recording another big price increase.
