Airtel and IBM team up to bring secured edge cloud services to Indian enterprises
Sep. 14, 2022 4:20 AM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Bharti Airtel to work together to deploy latter's edge computing platform ahead of the latter’s 5G network rollouts in key cities.
- They will deploy 120 network data centers across 20 cities, which will enable large enterprises across multiple industries, including manufacturing and automotive to accelerate solutions securely at the edge.
- Airtel believes Edge computing can be significantly enhanced with 5G.
- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's largest passenger car maker, intends to use the edge platform to increase accuracy and efficiency for quality inspections on the factory floor.
- Airtel platform backed by IBM Cloud Satellite will power Maruti Suzuki's initiatives to streamline plant productivity and quality operations.
- By deploying this platform, Maruti Suzuki expects to boost quality control and ensure their data remains protected at the edge.
- IBM Consulting will lead the systems integration for the IBM platform. Airtel and IBM Consulting will also work together to develop new use cases that leverage Airtel’s 5G connectivity and IBM’s hybrid cloud capabilities to address the pressing business issues faced by enterprise clients.
- Shares of IBM are up 0.2% premarket.
