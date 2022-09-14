European markets were slightly lower as investors reacted to the latest inflation data out of the U.S.

Sep. 14, 2022 4:35 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London -0.86%

Germany -0.29%

France -0.24%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.33%, with basic resources and energy stocks slipping to lead losses while retail stocks bucked the trend to add.

UK August CPI +9.9% vs +10.2% y/y expected. The reading fueled further speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive policy of tightening monetary policy.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone July industrial production at 0900 GMT; US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 9 September at 1100 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 3.42%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.71%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 3.14%.

