Moderna CEO open to providing COVID shots to China; mulls building mRNA facility in Japan - Reuters
Sep. 14, 2022 4:37 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel said that the company has discussed with the Chinese government about providing COVID-19 vaccines, but no decision has been reached, Reuters reported.
- Bancel declined to comment that if Moderna had filed for approval of the vaccine in China but noted that company was open to supplying and had the capacity, the report added.
- Bancel, who was speaking in Tokyo said that the company is also thinking of setting up facilities in Japan to manufacture mRNA-based products, the report added.
- On Sept. 12, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine.
- Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron contains mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and a vaccine candidate targeting the Omicron variant BA.1.
