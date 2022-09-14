Solution Financial Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.006

Sep. 14, 2022 4:40 AM ETSolution Financial Inc. (SLNFF), SFI:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Solution Financial press release (OTCQX:SLNFF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.006.
  • Total lease portfolio increased to C$27,317,077 compared to C$26,025,286 during the prior quarter.
  • At July 31, 2022, Solution had 323 vehicles in its lease portfolio, a net decrease of 3 vehicles to bring the total lease portfolio to C$27M.
  • At July 31, 2022, the average remaining lease term for the portfolio was 1.9 years, weighted by net book value for each vehicle.
  • At July 31, 2022, Solutions' 323 leases were generating annualized gross rental and lease revenue of approximately C$7.5M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.