Solution Financial Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.006

Sep. 14, 2022 4:40 AM ETSolution Financial Inc. (SLNFF), SFI:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Solution Financial press release (OTCQX:SLNFF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.006.
- Total lease portfolio increased to C$27,317,077 compared to C$26,025,286 during the prior quarter.
- At July 31, 2022, Solution had 323 vehicles in its lease portfolio, a net decrease of 3 vehicles to bring the total lease portfolio to C$27M.
- At July 31, 2022, the average remaining lease term for the portfolio was 1.9 years, weighted by net book value for each vehicle.
- At July 31, 2022, Solutions' 323 leases were generating annualized gross rental and lease revenue of approximately C$7.5M.
