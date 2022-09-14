MediciNova to get patent in Canada for MN-001/MN-002 covering certain metabolic disorders

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) said it will get a patent from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office which covers MN-001 (tipelukast) and MN-002 (a major metabolite of MN-001) to treat hypertriglyceridemia, hypercholesterolemia, and hyperlipoproteinemia — certain types of metabolic disorders.

The patent maturing from this allowed patent application is expected to expire no earlier than July 2034, the company said in a Sept. 13 press release.

The patent would cover the use of MN-001 or MN-002 for reducing a triglyceride blood level, for reducing a total cholesterol blood level, and for reducing a low density lipoprotein (also known as bad cholesterol) blood level.

The company added that the allowed claims cover oral administration including liquid and solid dosage forms and a range of doses and dosing frequencies.

"As we already have patents for similar indications in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and Korea, we believe this additional patent in Canada could increase the potential value of MN-001. In our Phase 2 trial which enrolled subjects with NASH or NAFLD with hypertriglyceridemia, MN-001 demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in mean serum triglycerides after only 8 weeks of treatment," said MediciNova Chief Medical Officer Kazuko Matsuda.