Managed Health, PayChex team up to bring companies a unique healthcare solution

Sep. 14, 2022 5:15 AM ETPaychex, Inc. (PAYX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Close up of businessmen came to an agreement in the office.

skynesher

  • Managed Health and PayChex (NASDAQ:PAYX) enters a partnership to offer companies a new, unique, innovative healthcare solution.
  • Managed Health offers independent benefit programs designed to provide employees with additional access to doctors, Urgent Care, prescriptions, and more at a net-zero out-of-pocket cost.
  • The scalable solution will benefit every employer, whether a startup or a large corporation and employee enrolled.
  • The healthcare solution paired with the first-class service PayChex and Managed Health provide, makes it the ultimate advantageous solution for every business needs.

