Takeda to invest ~€300M for new plasma-derived drugs facility in Belgium
Sep. 14, 2022 5:24 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) said on Sept. 13 that it is investing ~€300M for a production facility and a carbon net-zero emissions warehouse at Lessines, Belgium.
- The Japanese pharma giant will build a new production facility for manufacturing plasma-derived therapies for people with rare and complex chronic diseases.
- Together with the construction of a net-zero carbon emissions warehouse in Lessines, it is the biggest investment to date for Takeda in Belgium, the company added.
- The company made the announcement during the 50th anniversary celebration at the plant in Lessines.
- "The new state-of-the art production facility will have an even higher output capacity and will be even more data and digital driven," said Thomas Wozniewski, Takeda's global manufacturing and supply officer.
- Wozniewski added that a water recycling system will reduce the freshwater consumption by 90% by 2023, and the facility will be 100% self-sufficient in electricity.
- "We aim to become a net-zero carbon emissions operation by 2030 and have a clear focus on further digitalization," said Geoffrey Pot, general manager Operations, Takeda Lessines site and president of Bio.be/essenscia.
