Eurozone industrial production declined 2.3% M/M, a big miss on estimates as industrial output slumped heavily in July
Sep. 14, 2022 5:24 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Industrial production in the Euro Area fell 2.3 percent month-over-month in July of 2022, after an upwardly revised 1.1% increase in June and compared with market expectations of a 1 percent decline, a big miss on estimates as euro area industrial output slumped heavily in July.
- Year-on-year, industrial production declined 2.4 percent, after a 2.2 percent rise in June.
- Production dropped for capital goods (-4.2 percent vs 3.1 percent in June), intermediate goods (-0.8 percent vs -0.1 percent) and durable consumer goods (-1.6 percent vs -1.2 percent).
- Meanwhile, output eased for energy (0.4 percent vs 1.1 percent) but rebounded for non-durable consumer goods (1.2 percent vs -4.4 percent).
