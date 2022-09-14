Eurozone industrial production declined 2.3% M/M, a big miss on estimates as industrial output slumped heavily in July

Sep. 14, 2022 5:24 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Industrial production in the Euro Area fell 2.3 percent month-over-month in July of 2022, after an upwardly revised 1.1% increase in June and compared with market expectations of a 1 percent decline, a big miss on estimates as euro area industrial output slumped heavily in July.
  • Year-on-year, industrial production declined 2.4 percent, after a 2.2 percent rise in June.
  • Production dropped for capital goods (-4.2 percent vs 3.1 percent in June), intermediate goods (-0.8 percent vs -0.1 percent) and durable consumer goods (-1.6 percent vs -1.2 percent).
  • Meanwhile, output eased for energy (0.4 percent vs 1.1 percent) but rebounded for non-durable consumer goods (1.2 percent vs -4.4 percent).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.