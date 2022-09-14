Apple plans to use TSMC chip tech in iPhones and Macbooks next year - Nikkei

Sep. 14, 2022 5:39 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL), TSMBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

CPU 5G Circuit Board Background

hh5800

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) plans to use latest chip producing technology from Taiwan's TSMC (NYSE:TSM) in its iPhones and Macbooks next year, the Nikkei Asia newspaper reported on Wednesday.
  • Currently under development, the A17 mobile processor will be mass-produced using the Taiwanese chipmaker's N3E chipmaking tech, expected to be available in the second half of 2023.
  • Citing people familiar with the matter, the report added that the processor will be used in the premium entry in the iPhone lineup scheduled to launch next year.
  • Neither AAPL nor TSM responded to Reuters request for a comment.
  • The current iPhone model features an A15 processor chip. The company confirmed in its recent launch event that the iPhone 14 Pro models will also have the same processor.
  • AAPL shares were up ~1% in pre-market hours

Comments (2)

