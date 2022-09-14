Community banking firm LINKBANCORP prices IPO
Sep. 14, 2022 5:51 AM ETLINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- LINKBANCORP (OTCPK:LNKB), the holding company of The Gratz Bank, has priced its IPO of 4,575,000 shares of common stock at $7.50/share.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 686,250 additional shares of common stock at the offering price.
- Gross proceeds from the offering is estimated to be ~$34.3M; net proceeds are expected to be ~$31.1M.
- The shares are expected to begin trading on Sep 14, 2022 on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB."
