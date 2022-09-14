Melco Resorts submits tender proposal for gaming concession

Sep. 14, 2022 6:14 AM ETMelco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Melco Resorts (Macau) a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) on September 14, 2022 submitted its detailed proposal in relation to the public tender for new gaming concessions launched by the Macau Government in July this year.
  • "I would like to thank the Macau government for this opportunity. Our proposal reinforces our commitment to Macau and the further diversification of its economy. We look forward to playing a leadership role in partnering with the Macau government to execute on the government’s vision." said Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 

