Revive seeks FDA nod to change main goal of phase 3 trial of COVID drug bucillamine

Sep. 14, 2022 6:29 AM ETRevive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers

  • Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) said it submitted a revised protocol to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for a new main goal of a phase 3 trial of oral therapy bucillamine to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.
  • The revised main goal, specifically, is the time to resolution from COVID-19 via the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and secondary goals including evaluating time to clinical improvement, comparing frequency of hospitalization or death and disease course in patients with mild-moderate COVID-19 receiving Bucillamine with those receiving placebo, the company said in a Sept. 14 press release.
  • Revive added that the proposed endpoints address the shift in COVID-19 clinical outcomes seen over the pandemic, and thus may have more meaningful study goals for the FDA to consider for regulatory approval.
  • The company noted that if the FDA accepts the amended protocol, the Data Safety Monitoring Board will review the completed post-dose selection data under the new protocol main efficacy goal and may make a recommendation on continuing the study or advise on halting it early due to positive efficacy showing statistical significance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.