Revive seeks FDA nod to change main goal of phase 3 trial of COVID drug bucillamine
Sep. 14, 2022 6:29 AM ETRevive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) said it submitted a revised protocol to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for a new main goal of a phase 3 trial of oral therapy bucillamine to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.
- The revised main goal, specifically, is the time to resolution from COVID-19 via the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and secondary goals including evaluating time to clinical improvement, comparing frequency of hospitalization or death and disease course in patients with mild-moderate COVID-19 receiving Bucillamine with those receiving placebo, the company said in a Sept. 14 press release.
- Revive added that the proposed endpoints address the shift in COVID-19 clinical outcomes seen over the pandemic, and thus may have more meaningful study goals for the FDA to consider for regulatory approval.
- The company noted that if the FDA accepts the amended protocol, the Data Safety Monitoring Board will review the completed post-dose selection data under the new protocol main efficacy goal and may make a recommendation on continuing the study or advise on halting it early due to positive efficacy showing statistical significance.
