South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission has fined Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) KRW69.2B and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) KRW30.8B over violation of the country's privacy laws, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The regulator found that both tech giants did not inform service users clearly or obtain prior consent when collecting and analyzing behavioral information or using them for targeted advertisements.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) disagreed with the ruling, saying that it will review the "full written decision once it's shared with us."

Meta (META) too responded, stating: "While we respect the commission's decision, we are confident that we work with our clients in a legally compliant way that meets the processes required by local regulations. As such, we do not agree with the commission's decision, and will be open to all options including seeking a ruling from the court."

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) was also hit by another legal setback after a top European court agreed with EU antitrust regulators to issue a €4.12B fine against the tech company for "abusing its market dominance."

Both Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Meta (META) shares move marginally up in pre-market hours