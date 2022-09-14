Ocugen announces peer-reviewed publication on COVID-19 vaccine

  • Malvern, Pennsylvania-based biotech Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) announced Wednesday that the journal Frontiers in Immunology published a review on the COVID-19 vaccine the company is developing in partnership with India-based Bharat Biotech.
  • Highlights of the review conducted by researchers Forokh Dotiwala and Arun Upadhyay include findings to indicate that the vaccine led to 77.8% and 93.4% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 disease and severe symptomatic COVID-19.
  • In their analysis, the researchers conclude that the BBV152 vaccine could be a suitable alternative to mRNA vaccines.
  • Commercialized as Covaxin, the whole virus-inactivated vaccine is currently authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO). More than two dozen countries have cleared its use under Emergency Use Authorization.
  • The vaccine, also known as BBV152, is currently undergoing studies in the U.S. for use in those aged 18 years and older.

