ITS Technology taps Adtran for its UK wholesale fibre network
Sep. 14, 2022 6:53 AM ETADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Adtran, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) notifies that ITS Technology Group has selected the Adtran open, disaggregated 10G fibre access platform, that delivers the flexibility and scalability needed to support UK Internet Service Providers.
- Adtran provides ITS with a flexible solution that makes it easy to deploy, scale and surpass the diverse and ever-changing needs of a growing wholesale partner community.
- The software-defined platform also offers leading service scalability that enables ITS to support its business today and in the future with minimal infrastructure changes.
