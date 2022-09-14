ITS Technology taps Adtran for its UK wholesale fibre network

Sep. 14, 2022 6:53 AM ETADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Adtran, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) notifies that ITS Technology Group has selected the Adtran open, disaggregated 10G fibre access platform, that delivers the flexibility and scalability needed to support UK Internet Service Providers.
  • Adtran provides ITS with a flexible solution that makes it easy to deploy, scale and surpass the diverse and ever-changing needs of a growing wholesale partner community.
  • The software-defined platform also offers leading service scalability that enables ITS to support its business today and in the future with minimal infrastructure changes. 

