  • BitNile (NYSE:NILE) shares dropped 2% pre-market on Wednesday after the company provided its August 2022 mining report that showed 60.45 BTC were mined in the month with an annualized run-rate of 787 BTC.
  • That represents a fractional increase from 59.9 bitcoin (BTC-USD) mined in July 2022.
  • The company has mined 393.6 total BTC to date
  • Miners in operation include 700 of the environmentally friendly S19 XP antminers that were brought online.
  • Miners in possession increased to 12,669 inclusive of 600 in the hands of carrier, which once installed, will generate a combined processing power of ~1.091 exahashes per second.

