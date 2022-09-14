BitNile reports 60.45 BTC mined in August
Sep. 14, 2022 7:00 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) shares dropped 2% pre-market on Wednesday after the company provided its August 2022 mining report that showed 60.45 BTC were mined in the month with an annualized run-rate of 787 BTC.
- That represents a fractional increase from 59.9 bitcoin (BTC-USD) mined in July 2022.
- The company has mined 393.6 total BTC to date
- Miners in operation include 700 of the environmentally friendly S19 XP antminers that were brought online.
- Miners in possession increased to 12,669 inclusive of 600 in the hands of carrier, which once installed, will generate a combined processing power of ~1.091 exahashes per second.
