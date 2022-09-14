The German government announced it finished selling its stake in the country’s flagship airline.

The state finance agency said that its 9.9% stake, taken in part to help stabilize the airline amid unprecedented COVID shutdowns, was completely sold to “international investors” as of Tuesday evening.

Tuesday that the remaining stake of some 9.9% has now been sold to international investors. The agency's head,, said the total proceeds from selling the government's holdings came to 1.07 billion euros (dollars) — a significant gain over the 306 million euros for which the shares were acquired.

“The stabilization of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKY) has been concluded successfully,” Dr. Jutta A. Dönges, co-manager of the Finance Agency, said. “The company is once again in private hands.”

The German government took a 20% stake in the company in the depths of COVID, gradually selling its stake as the recovery progressed. The agency said total proceeds from selling the stake came to €1.07B, a significant jump from the €306M cost basis.

