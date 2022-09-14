Pfizer begins phase 3 trial of mRNA-based influenza vaccine
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) said the first participants were dosed in a phase 3 of quadrivalent modified RNA (modRNA) influenza vaccine candidate in ~25K healthy U.S. adults 18 years and older.
- "We are excited to start the first Phase 3 efficacy study of an mRNA-based influenza vaccine that could potentially deliver an improved flu vaccine to help address the significant burden of this disease," said Annaliesa Anderson, senior vice president and chief scientific officer, Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer.
- Pfizer noted that it has a worldwide license agreement with BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) under which Pfizer has the exclusive right to carry out development and commercialization of mRNA‐based influenza vaccines. Upon potential approval and commercialization, BioNTech would receive a royalty.
