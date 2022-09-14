Ohio National Teams join hands with Accenture to accelerate technology modernization
Sep. 14, 2022 7:13 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Ohio National Financial Services have collaborated to modernize the life insurer’s core systems, transforming its processes and helping it achieve significant top-and bottom-line business results.
- The modernization program consolidated Ohio National’s business onto the Accenture Life Insurance and Annuity Platform (ALIP), improving operating efficiencies and supporting $50M in new premiums.
- ALIP is part of Accenture Life Insurance Services.
- The award-winning project has improved carrier’s customer and associate experiences and product speed to market.
- The project has reduced new business processing time by 20% on nearly 12,000 new applications.
Comments