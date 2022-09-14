Enzolytics says court dismissed shareholder lawsuit against company
Sep. 14, 2022
- Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCPK:ENZC), a drug developer focused on infectious diseases, announced Wednesday that a federal judge in Delaware dismissed a lawsuit filed by one of its shareholders requiring the company to replace 10M shares allegedly stolen by third parties.
- In response to a motion submitted by ENZC, the Federal District Court terminated the case brought by Peter Mergenthaler, the company said.
- "This lawsuit was wrongfully brought, making it necessary for the Company to defend against a meritless claim," Chief Executive Charles Cotropia remarked.
- Meanwhile, ending the services of MaloneBailey LLP, ENZC has obtained the services of the accounting firm of Denver, Colorado-based Gries and Associates, LLC, to complete a two-year audit for 2020 and 2021.
- The company also announced that the OTC Markets removed the "Yield" from its stock symbol page this week, giving ENZC the 'Pink Current Reporting' status.
- Read: In June, ENZC announced the identification of target sites in the monkeypox virus as part of the company's AI-based efforts to develop monoclonal antibodies against the infectious disease.
