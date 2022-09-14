Gold Royalty extends its $25M credit revolving facility by two years

Sep. 14, 2022 7:19 AM ETGold Royalty Corp. (GROY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) has extended the maturity date of its existing $25M secured revolving credit facility with Bank of Montreal to March 31, 2025.  
  • The extended credit facility consists of a $10M secured revolving credit facility, with an accordion feature providing for an additional $15M of availability.
  • The facility is secured against the assets of the company, is available for general corporate purposes, acquisitions and investments, and bears interest at a rate determined by reference to the Base Rate plus a margin of 3.00% or Adjusted Term SOFR plus a margin of 4.00%, as applicable.

