Larimar Therapeutics prices ~$70M stock offering
Sep. 14, 2022 7:22 AM ETLarimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) has priced of an underwritten offering of 22,225,000 shares of common stock at $3.15 per share.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day overallotment option to purchase up to 3,333,750 additional shares of common stock at the offering price.
- Gross proceeds to Larimar (LRMR) are expected to be ~$70M.
- The offering is expected to close around Sep 16, 2022.
- The biotech company also received FDA clearance to initiate the 25mg cohort of a Phase 2 Dose exploration trial of its lead compound, CTI-1601, in Friedreich's ataxia patients. It plans to begin the Phase 2 trial in Q4 2022, with top-line data expected in 2H 2023.
- CTI-1601 is a recombinant fusion protein intended to deliver human frataxin to the mitochondria of patients with Friedreich's ataxia who are unable to produce enough of this essential protein.
- LRMR shares have gained 2% pre-market on the news
