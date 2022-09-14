Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) moved into the green after announcing a stock buy back program. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) also head higher after Apple (AAPL) reportedly will be using the firm’s latest chip technology in some of its products next year.

Gainers

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has drifted higher in premarket trading by 0.9% as the pharmaceutical giant stated that its board has authorized to buy back up to $5B worth of common stock. Moreover, JNJ said that the buyback program has no time limit and may be suspended for periods or discontinued at any time.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) ticked higher in early market trading by 0.5%. The chip firm gained as Apple (AAPL) outlined plans to use the latest chip producing technology from TSM in its iPhones and Macbooks next year.

Decliners

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) have declined by 2.1% during early market trading. CSGP dipped as the organization announced a public offering of $750M of its common stock in conjunction with inclusion into the S&P 500 Index.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) dropped lower into the red after being downgraded. UNP is -2.7% as Bernstein is no longer bullish on the stock. In its downgrade, Bernstein noted: “reality of weaker volumes, moderation in pricing tailwinds, and elevated inflation” are factors that the market must adjust to.

