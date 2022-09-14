Emerald receives $149.25M in final proceeds from insurance litigation settlement
Sep. 14, 2022 7:32 AM ETEmerald Holding, Inc. (EEX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) said it has received $149.25M in final proceeds from an insurance litigation settlement, bringing the total proceeds from the event to $372.9M.
- The trade shows operator had reached an agreement with its insurance underwriters to settle outstanding litigation relating to 2020 and 2021 event cancellation insurance policies, CFO David Doft said during Q2 earnings call.
- Considering the amount, the company expects to book $148.5M of other income net during Q3, Doft had said.
- Source: Press Release
Comments