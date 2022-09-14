Larimar to start Phase 2 study for lead asset as FDA eases clinical hold

  • Clinical-stage biotech Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) announced Wednesday the start of a mid-stage study for its lead candidate CTI-160 after the FDA lifted the full clinical hold on its clinical program.
  • While CTI-160 will continue to be under a partial clinical hold, the FDA has cleared the initiation of a 25 mg cohort in a Phase 2 trial for CTI-1601 involving adult patients with Friedreich’s ataxia, a neurodegenerative movement disorder.
  • The four-week, placebo-controlled dose exploration trial is expected to enroll approximately 24 – 30 patients across two cohorts.
  • The first cohort of 12 – 15 patients is designed to evaluate the 25 mg dose of CTI-1601. The dose escalation to 50 mg in the second cohort is subject to an agreement with the FDA based on cohort 1 data and review by the trial’s independent data monitoring committee.
  • LRMR plans to begin the study in Q4 2022, anticipating topline data in H2 2023.
  • In May 2021, LRMR shares crashed after the company announced the clinical hold.

