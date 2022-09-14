Walmart and Target are seen as being in good position into the holiday season

Despite concerns around consumer spending, KeyBanc Capital Markets is positive on retail heavyweights Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) ahead of the holiday season on the view that both companies will pick up more market share.

"While investors can find better growth potential in smaller companies, we believe both Walmart and Target are in the best competitive positioning of the past decade, given the pandemic’s catalyst of e-commerce becoming significantly more important," noted analyst Bradley Thomas.

The firm started coverage on both WMT and TGT with an Overweight rating on the for defensive growth, margin recovery, and continued e-commerce strength. Both retailers are also said to have had solid back-to-school seasons. The firm assigned WMT a price target of $155 to rep more than 14% upside, while TGT landed a price target of $200 to imply upside of more than 20%.

Elsewhere, AlixPartners forecast a rise in overall retail holiday sales of 4.0% to 7.0% with affordability and digital seen as two of the key trends. While that growth rate is below expectations from earlier in year due to inflation pressures on the U.S. consumer, KeyBanc thinks the macro setup favors Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) in comparison to sector peers.

Walmart (WMT) gained 0.61% in premarket trading on Wednesday after falling 2.06% on Tuesday.

Target Corporation rose 0.75% after shedding 4.38% on Tuesday.

Compare valuation, profitability, and growth metrics on WMT and TGT side by side.