Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) has priced its offering of $980M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2027.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Sarepta (SRPT) and bear cash interest at a rate of 1.25%, payable on Mar 15 and Sep 15 of each year, beginning on Mar 15, 2023. They will mature on Sep 15, 2027, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased or converted.

Sarepta (SRPT) has also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $150M aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on Sep 16, 2022.

Additionally, an entity affiliated with a member of Sarepta's board of directors has agreed to purchase $20M of the notes in a separate concurrent private placement.

Net proceeds of the offerings will be ~$979.4M (or ~$1.1B if the initial purchasers' option to purchase additional shares is exercised in full).

The company expects to use $110.7M of the proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions it plans to enter in connection with the pricing of the notes and the concurrent private placement.

Approximately $248.3M of the proceeds will be used to repurchase ~$150.6M of its 1.50% Convertible Senior Note and ~$585.5M to repay borrowings under, to pay accrued and unpaid interest and prepayment fees under, and terminate its credit agreement. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.