AllianceBernstein launches first set of ETFs on NYSE

Sep. 14, 2022 7:49 AM ETAllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Person working on computer to ETF Exchange traded fund stock market trading investment financial concept.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) and investment management and research firm AllianceBernstein L.P. launched its first set of active exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, on NYSE.
  • The two ETFs are AB Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) and AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (TAFI).
  • YEAR seeks to provide current income, consistent with preservation of capital. It aims to deliver higher levels of yield relative to cash or cash-like investments, while aiming for capital preservation in all market cycles.
  • TAFI seeks to provide relative stability of principal and a moderate rate of after-tax return and income. It offers municipal bond investors a distinct complement to their core allocations providing the opportunity to help maximize after-tax income and returns using shorter maturity bonds and opportunistic exposure to treasuries and taxable bonds.
  • Source: Press Release

