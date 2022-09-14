Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) announced on Wednesday that it has appointed two former United States Food and Drug Administration officials to key positions with a goal of helping the company to accelerate its science-based transformation.

Dr. Badrul Chowdhury was appointed tp be the Chief Life Sciences Officer, Smoke-Free Products at the company to replace Jorge Insuasty, who will complete his move into the recently created position of President, Vectura Fertin Pharma. Chowdhury served as Director, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Rheumatology Products, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the U.S. FDA for almost 21 years, from 1997 to 2018. He will join Philips Morris' senior management team in January and report directly to CEO Jacek Olczak.

Dr. Matthew Holman was appointed to the position of Vice President of U.S. Scientific Engagement and Regulatory Strategy, reporting to Deepak Mishra, President of PMI Americas.

Holman is also expected PM to further accelerate the journey toward a smoke-free future, particularly here in the United States. Holman was with the FDA for more than 20 years, most recently as Director of the Office of Science at the Center for Tobacco Products.

Shares of Philip Morris rose 0.75% in premarket trading on Wednesday to $94.71 vs. the 52-week trading range of $85.64 to $112.48.