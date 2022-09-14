Akoustis secures development order for XBAW 5G mobile filter solution

Sep. 14, 2022 7:51 AM ETAkoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) has received an order for the development of a new 5G mobile XBAW® filter for a tier-1 RF module maker.
  • The new 5G Mobile XBAW filter targets challenging 5G Tx/Rx coexistence requirements.
  • The customer is a tier-1 RF module maker that is leveraging Akoustis’ leading XBAW® filter technology to address a difficult coexistence frequency band in 5G mobile.
  • Akoustis expects that this customer will develop additional 5G mobile filters upon the successful completion of this initial design.
  • The filter design created using Akoustis’ resonators and PDK.
  • The new filter solution planned for production by Calendar 2024.
  • Shares are up 1.93% premarket.

