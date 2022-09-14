Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is said to be evaluating starting a new gigantic investment fund after the poor results of its earlier funds.

The Japanese technology conglomerate would probably use its own cash for the third Softbank Vision Fund, according to a WSJ report. The company is also looking at putting more money into Vision Fund 2, its main investment fund, instead of starting a third fund.

The news comes after Bloomberg reported earlier this month that SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) may cut the number of employees at its Vision Fund by at least 20% after it led to the company reporting a $23B loss in its most recent quarterly results.

Last month, SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) posted the $23B quarterly net loss as its Vision Fund was slammed by a global selloff in tech stocks resulting from rising interest rates and inflation. Following the quarterly loss, Son publicly said he would cut costs at the company.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) was also forced to sell part of its stake in Alibaba (BABA) to boost its cash reserves as a result of the loss.

Last month, it was reported that the $23B loss could force Son to take SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) private, an idea he has publicly discussed but rejected in the past for various reasons.