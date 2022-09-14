SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC), a biotech focused on cannabinoid-based medications, added ~54% in the pre-market trading Wednesday after the company announced an agreement to acquire Wellution, a seller of hemp-based products including gummies and oil capsules.

The agreement with Merhavit M.R.M Holding and Management Ltd grants SPRC the rights to acquire Wellution, a top-seller on Amazon.com Marketplace, the company said. SPRC has formed a new subsidiary, SciSparc Nutraceuticals Inc., to hold the new assets.

Per the terms, SPRC is set to initially make a base payment of $4.59M in addition to a deferred cash payment in 12 months.

The additional payment is a multiple of three times the amount by which Wellution exceeds $1.12M of EBITDA. The deal also requires the company to grant MRM $15M worth of warrants to purchase ordinary shares of SPRC at $7.00 per share.

The transaction is expected to close within 30 days, subject to certain conditions.

SPRC has also planned to ink a management agreement and received the option to expand Wellution in geographies such as Europe.

The company also intends to enter a 12-month distribution agreement for a minimum initial order size of $100,000 for Wellution’s products.

SPRC’s plans to acquire Wellution comes less than a month after the company announced a non-binding agreement with MRM for a ~$20M deal.