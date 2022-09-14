Laurion Mineral Exploration proposes ~$550K flow-through private placement
Sep. 14, 2022 8:06 AM ETLaurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LMEFF), LME:CALMEBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Laurion Mineral Exploration (OTCPK:LMEFF) has proposed to complete a flow-through non-brokered private placement to raise up to ~$550K by issuing up to ~523,810 flow-through units at $1.05 per unit.
- Each unit will consist of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, which entitles the warrant holder to acquire one non flow-through share at $1.15 per share.
- The gross proceeds from the private placement will be used by the mineral exploration and development company for Canadian exploration expenses.
- The closing of the placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
