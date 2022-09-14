MindMed regains compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price listing requirement
Sep. 14, 2022
- Mind Medicine (OTC:MMED) has received Nasdaq notification that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price listing requirement.
The company believes the completion of the reverse share split and subsequent attainment of compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements enables the company to potentially achieve several important corporate objectives, including but not limited to, the ability to meet certain security eligibility criteria for consideration for inclusion into market-wide and healthcare sector indices, potentially augment MindMed's visibility within the investment community, increase the liquidity of its common shares and broaden its shareholder base.
- Shares are trading up 0.63% premarket.
