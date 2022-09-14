Valeo inks contract with Veru for COVID-19 drug sabizabulin
Sep. 14, 2022 8:17 AM ETValeo Pharma Inc. (VPHIF), VPH:CABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Valeo Pharma (OTCQB:VPHIF) said it signed a commercial services agreement with Veru for COVID-19 drug sabizabulin in Canada.
- Sabizabulin is an antiviral and anti-inflammatory drug being developed to treat patients hospitalized with moderate-severe COVID-19 who are at high risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and death, Valeo said in a Sept. 14 press release.
- "Veru plans to pursue an expedited review process with the Canadian healthcare authorities with the objective of making sabizabulin available in Canada at the earliest time possible," said Valeo CEO Steve Saviuk.
- Valeo noted that Veru plans to submit an application to Health Canada requesting that the regulator uses the NDS-CV (a prioritized, COVID specific review and authorization submission) through the ACCESS Consortium regulatory pathway.
- In June, Veru had submitted a request for emergency use authorization to FDA.
Comments